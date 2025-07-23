MP Veronica Jansen-Webster Encourages Public to Enroll in USM’s Fall 2025 Semester | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Jansen-Webster is calling on the public—especially young people and aspiring professional to take advantage of the academic opportunities being offered right here at home at the University of St. Martin (USM). The upcoming Fall 2025 Semester begins on Monday, August 18, 2025, and features a wide range of degree, certificate, and preparatory programs. MP Jansen-Webster strongly encourages individuals to explore these options particularly those interested in pursuing a career in education, such as elementary teaching or secondary teachers education. If you’ve been thinking about furthering your education or finally starting your degree, now is the time,” said MP Jansen-Webster. “USM offers quality programs in areas that are vital to our island’s development right here at home. Let’s invest in ourselves, our future, and our country.” The University is open to applicants aged 26 and older through its Provisional Acceptance Policy (26+), making it clear that it’s never too late to start. Whether you’re interested in Business, Hospitality, Performing Arts, Social Work, Networking & Digital Technology, or Teacher Education, USM has a path for you. For more information, visit www.usm.sx, call +1 721-542-5171, or email admissions@usm.sxSource: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php%3Foption%3Dcom_k2%26amp%3Bview%3Ditem%26amp%3Bid%3D62308%3Amp-veronica-jansen-webster-encourages-public-to-enroll-in-usm%E2%80%99s-fall-2025-semester%26amp%3BItemid%3D450
