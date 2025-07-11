MP Veronica Jansen-Webster Extends Congratulations to NIPA Graduates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Jansen-Webster extends heartfelt congratulations to the 99 graduates of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) who received their diplomas and certificates during the inspiring ceremony held at the Belair Community Center.

“I attended NIPA's graduation ceremony last year, unfortunately, I was not there this year, but I would hereby like to commend each graduate for their determination, hard work, and commitment to personal and professional growth.

“Your achievements are not only a testament to your individual perseverance, but also a proud moment for our nation as we continue building a skilled and empowered workforce,” MP Jansen-Webster stated.

She further encouraged the graduates again this year to remain curious and open to learning: “Education does not end here. Whether you step into the workforce or continue your studies, keep striving, and remember that every step you take contributes to the development of our beloved Sint Maarten.”

MP Jansen-Webster reminds students that they can still enroll for NIPA's 2025/2026 school year until the deadline on July 31, 2025. If you are wondering if you should enroll or not, just do it!

Look at these 99 graduates as great examples of what can be achieved with hard work and determination. She also expressed gratitude to the NIPA faculty, families, internship partners, and the wider community for supporting the students’ journey. Together, you have helped shape the next generation of leaders, professionals, and change-makers.