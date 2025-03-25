MP Viren Kotai Calls for Immediate Action to Safeguard St. Maarten’s Tourism Sector | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today, a video surfaced showing a physical altercation between two individuals in front of the A. C. Wathey cruise facility. These individuals appear to be offering services to tourists arriving on the island. Such incidents pose a serious risk to St. Maarten’s reputation.

Tourism is the backbone of our economy, and actions like these threaten the livelihood of countless residents who depend on primary pillar.

Member of Parliament (MP) Viren Kotai strongly condemns this behavior and calls on all individuals to act responsibly and professionally. "Apart from these actions harming the individuals involved they also jeopardize the island’s image and the trust of our visitors." Stated MP Kotai.

Recognizing the challenges faced by law enforcement, MP Kotai acknowledges the immense responsibility already placed on the police to ensure the safety and security of the island.

To address this issue, he proposes exploring the possibility of engaging the Voluntary Korps Sint Maarten (VKS) to guard key institutions such as the harbor and airport. The VKS, a dedicated group of volunteers, has a proven track record of assisting in maintaining public safety during emergencies and crises.

Strengthening the VKS should be a priority for the government. This includes reviewing and adjusting their mandate to enable them to take on expanded roles in safeguarding critical areas.

MP Kotai stated, "investing in the development of the VKS will enhance security as well as empower its volunteers". "Protecting our island's key infrastructure is a position pride and purpose".

MP Kotai urges the relevant authorities to immediately take action to prevent such incidents from recurring. Collaboration between the Prime Minister, Ministers of Justice and TEATT, the Port, the VKS, and other stakeholders is essential to ensure the safety of our visitors and the sustainability of our tourism sector.