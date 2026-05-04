MP Webster-Jansen Congratulates Three Outstanding St. Maarten Graduates and Encourages Students Ahead of Exams | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Webster-Jansen extends heartfelt congratulations to three remarkable young women from St. Maarten who have recently achieved significant academic milestones abroad, making their families and country proud through their dedication and accomplishments.

MP Webster-Jansen congratulated Trystine Gibs Peterson, who earned her Master’s Degree in Psychology from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. Her determination to pursue her dream of becoming a psychologist, while overcoming personal challenges, serves as a powerful example of perseverance and purpose.

Congratulations are also extended to Aaliyah Nyah Daflaar, who earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Florida State University. Her academic journey has been marked by leadership, community service, and research excellence, and she is now preparing to further her education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Education.

MP Webster-Jansen also commended Timoy Simmon, who earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, graduating magna cum laude after beginning her studies abroad at just 17 years old. Her achievements, including representing St. Maarten during her internship with Chrysler through the CMDA program, reflect discipline and commitment to excellence.

“These three young women have demonstrated what is possible through hard work, dedication, and faith in your goals. Their achievements are not only personal milestones but also moments of pride for St. Maarten. They are setting an example for other young people that with focus and determination, success is within reach,” MP Webster-Jansen stated.

MP Webster-Jansen also encouraged young professionals studying abroad to consider bringing their talents back home.

“As we continue to hear concerns that St. Maarten does not have enough people to fill important roles and complete necessary projects, I encourage our young people who are pursuing education abroad to consider returning home and contributing their knowledge, skills, and expertise to help build our young nation. Your country needs you, and there is tremendous value in investing your talents right here at home.”

The Member of Parliament also took the opportunity to encourage students across St. Maarten who will be sitting the FBE examinations and final exams tomorrow.

“To all of our primary school students preparing for the FBE exams, and to every student sitting final exams May 5th 2026, I want to wish you the very best. Stay present, stay calm, and give it your all. Trust in the preparation you have done, believe in yourselves, and remember that your future is bright. Push through, do not give up — your hard work will pay off.”

MP Webster-Jansen further encouraged parents, teachers, and guardians to continue supporting students during this important period as they work toward achieving their academic goals.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for building our nation, and we must continue to celebrate academic excellence while supporting the next generation every step of the way.”