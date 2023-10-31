MP Wescot queries the status of the Philipsburg Marketplace | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams in her statement explained that NAF. 60 million guilders have been approved as loans for the budgeted capital projects in 2023 and finds it remarkable that the CFT recently admonished the Finance Ministry to make haste with the projected capital loans and projects.

“While the amended budget 2023 is nowhere yet in sight, let alone the 2024 budget, the CBCS (Ed. Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten) has published the loan offer and the minister of finance has announced most of the projected capital projects, which according to the 2023 budget notes should be ready to go,” stated MP Wescot.

Singling out two (2) projects as an example, the MP stated that we would’ve expected that projects such as the Dutch Quarter improvements and the Philipsburg Market would have been eagerly announced by name and date.

“In the capital budget 2023, an amount of NAf. 676.800 is mentioned for a Vendor’s Village. I hope this is the reconstruction of the marketplace. What is a concern nevertheless is the timing. We are in November and the high season is around the corner. The government in 2022, via an amendment by coalition MPs removed the capital budget for the Philipsburg marketplace, because as it was said then, the project would be done in collaboration with the harbor, suggesting that the finances for this project would come from the harbor.”

Recalling statements at the beginning of this year, MP Wescot stated that successive ministers of TEATT (Ed. Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) in press reports alluded to the agreement with the Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) to construct the Philipsburg Marketplace.

“Minister Lambriex, upon taking office made this project a priority and referred to discussions with RCG regarding the marketplace in Philipsburg, a proposed water park and boutique hotel.”

MP Wescot: “It is heartbreaking to see the vendors, when weather threatens, scuffling to secure their ware and the questions on the minds on the vendors whose livelihoods depend on the marketplace is where the budget to construct the marketplace will come from. When will construction start? If construction is to start soon, how will they survive the high season?”

I sincerely hope that some temporary solution, such as a big tent or coverage will be considered, because it is highly unlikely that the new marketplace can be constructed, equipped and put into use before the start of the high season. I also hope that no stopgap solutions are employed to hide the delay of this project, MP Wescot concluded.