MP Wescot-Williams Advances Parliament-Led Community Development Initiative Through District Councils | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah A. Wescot-Williams has submitted a proposal to the Parliament Committee on District Councils calling for the exploration and piloting of a Community-Driven District Development Fund, a Parliament-initiated approach aimed at strengthening resident participation in small-scale district improvements across Sint Maarten.

The proposal responds to long-standing calls from communities for greater involvement in shaping their immediate environments, particularly through practical projects such as beautification, improved lighting, playground upgrades, and safer public spaces.

“Communities know what their districts need,” MP Wescot-Williams said. “When residents are given structured opportunities to identify priorities and contribute to solutions, supported by transparency and proper oversight, the results are more visible, trusted, and sustainable.”

MP Wescot-Williams explained that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to encourage a more independently functioning and proactive Parliament.

“I am trying in every which way to make things happen by focusing on what Parliament itself can advance,” she stated. “I no longer limit my work to asking questions and awaiting answers. Too often, by the time responses are provided, there are already new developments competing for attention.”

She acknowledged that this challenge is shared across the parliamentary benches.

“I have said publicly that I feel the pain of my colleagues,” Wescot-Williams added. “But as representatives of the people, we must continue to look for solutions that allow us to act, even within the constraints we face.”

Drawing on past experience, she noted that she previously proposed a Smart City pilot to government, a concept that was embraced but never pursued beyond that.

“That experience underscored the importance of institutional follow-through,” she said. “The committee structure of Parliament gives us an opportunity to move beyond endorsement and actively shepherd initiatives that can deliver tangible results.”

The proposed community fund would focus on micro-projects with high community impact, identified by district residents and councils and transparently costed. Funding could be supported through a combination of public contributions, private-sector involvement, community organizations, and members of the diaspora.

Under the proposal, the Sint Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) or another appropriate public instrument could serve as fiduciary and administrative manager, ensuring sound financial management, compliance, and transparent implementation.

Key elements of the proposal include:

Community identification of district priorities

Clearly costed , small-scale projects

Public-private and community co-financing

Independent financial and administrative oversight

Simple public reporting on project progress and outcomes

In parallel, the proposal calls on the Committee to formally invite the SMDF to brief Parliament on any existing or planned community-driven or participatory development initiatives. This would allow for alignment, collaboration, or scaling, while reinforcing the role of District Councils as facilitators of participatory governance.

“This initiative is not about replacing any current development efforts,” Wescot-Williams emphasized. “It is about complementing them, strengthening civic ownership, and translating community engagement into visible district-level improvements.”

The MP’s proposal recommends:

Committee endorsement of the community concept as a pilot initiative; A formal invitation to the SMDF to brief Parliament; Development of a practical framework in collaboration with relevant ministries and stakeholders; Selection of one or two districts for pilot implementation in 2026.

“If we want renewed trust and visible progress, we must use the tools already at our disposal,” Wescot-Williams concluded. “This proposal reflects parliament taking responsibility for enabling solutions that people can see and feel in their own communities.