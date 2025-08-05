MP Wescot-Williams Urges Government to Release Redacted Version of Confidential Utility Tariff Report | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah A. Wescot-Williams has formally written to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina requesting the declassification of a re2025, ed version of the April 30, 2025, report titled “Evaluation of Electricity and Potable Water Tariffs Sint Maarten.”

The report, which remains confidential, addresses critical issues related to electricity and potable water tariffs, consumer pricing, regulatory oversight, and the future of energy provision in Sint Maarten.

MP Wescot-Williams expressed concern that the current confidentiality of the report hinders proper parliamentary oversight and excludes the public from an informed discussion on matters that directly affect household and business utility costs.

“I understand the need to protect commercially sensitive and proprietary information,” Wescot-Williams stated.

“However, this must be balanced with the public’s right to transparency and Parliament’s responsibility to scrutinize policies that impact our essential services.”

In her letter, the MP called on the government to:

Prepare a redacted version of the report that excludes confidential financial and proprietary business details; Ensure that the policy-relevant findings and recommendations remain intact; and Formally lift the confidentiality of the redacted version so it can be tabled in Parliament and, where appropriate, shared with the public.

“These are not just technical matters. They speak to the cost of living, national regulatory practices, and the long-term sustainability of our utilities,” Wescot-Williams added.