MP Wever Engages with 721 Kids Foundation to Address Special Needs Challenges in Education | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday March 25,2025 Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever recently met with the 721 Kids Foundation to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by special needs students in St. Maarten. The meeting focused on policy gaps, the need for specialized approaches in education, and the lack of adequate financial and institutional support for special needs services.

MP Wever reaffirmed his commitment to keeping special needs education at the forefront of parliamentary discussions. “Special needs education is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every child requires tailored support based on their specific needs, and we must ensure policies reflect this reality,” he stated.

Key concerns raised included delays in student assessments, the financial burden on non-profits providing special needs care, and the need for a structured inter-ministerial approach to address these issues effectively. The discussion also highlighted the importance of including adults with special needs in workforce opportunities and broader societal inclusion.

MP Wever in his role as a member of parliament emphasized the need for policy reforms, legislative action, and government collaboration to ensure that special needs students receive the support they deserve. “Neglecting these issues is a violation of children’s rights. We must push for accountability and real solutions to support our special needs community,” he added.

The discussions will continue with government entities and stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions, ensuring that special needs education remains a priority on the national agenda.