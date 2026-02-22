MP Wever, Partnering with Schipper of DAM Caribbean NV, to Present A Proposal about the Traffic Situation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As Sint Maarten continues to grow as a premier tourist destination, Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever is calling attention to a critical imbalance.

While investments in the tourism sector are significant, infrastructure development has not kept pace, contributing to increasing traffic congestion and long-term sustainability challenges.



Over the past several months, MP Wever has been working closely with architect Wouter Schipper of DAM Caribbean NV on a comprehensive proposal to present to the Ministers of VROMI and TEATT. The proposal outlines practical, phased solutions that can improve mobility today while preparing Sint Maarten for future growth.



Rather than relying on a single large scale project, the proposal focuses on a logical timeline of improvements starting with lower cost, fast impact measures and building toward larger long term investments as the island’s needs evolve.



The Core Issue: Tourism Growth Outpacing Infrastructure



“St. Maarten has invested heavily in its tourism product, but the roads, traffic systems, and transport networks have not kept up,” MP Wever explained.



“Our infrastructure is lagging behind, and this directly affects both the quality of life for residents and the experience for visitors. Investment in tourism must be matched by investment in infrastructure if we are serious about sustainable growth.”



With continued population growth expected in the coming decades alongside rising vehicle ownership, Sint Maarten could face significantly increased congestion pressures by 2050 if mobility systems are not strengthened today.



A Phased Approach: Matching Solutions to Cost and Time



The proposal presents solutions in a logical sequence, prioritizing what can be implemented quickly and affordably before moving toward more capital intensive investments.



Short Term Solutions: Immediate Impact, Lower Cost



The first phase focuses on maximizing what already exists.



Key measures include:



• Revitalizing existing infrastructure by upgrading road surfaces, pavements, and bus stops

• Encouraging better road behavior and compliance

• Addressing common violations that contribute to congestion

• Ensuring proper use of bus stops and transport lanes



In addition, smart traffic management systems can be introduced, including:



• Smart cameras and sensors

• Real time data analysis

• Adaptive traffic signals

• Predictive traffic modeling



These tools can improve traffic flow without the need for major construction, while allowing law enforcement to focus on core public safety duties.



Medium Term Solutions: Strategic Expansion



Once existing systems are optimized, the proposal recommends targeted expansion where needed.



This includes:



• Reviewing existing link maps to determine priority road development projects

• Assessing feasibility of new roads to relieve congestion bottlenecks

• Introducing water based transport solutions such as water taxis and ferry services to provide alternatives to land travel

• Integrating transport planning with tourism hubs to reduce pressure on key road corridors

• Pilot testing solutions before committing to large capital investments



This stage allows Sint Maarten to expand mobility capacity in a measured and financially responsible way.



Long Term Vision: Preparing for 2050



Looking ahead, the proposal recognizes that future population growth and tourism demand will require more transformative mobility options.



Potential long term solutions include:



• Electric tram systems

• Cable car networks, especially for hilly areas

• Development of new transport corridors



These systems can provide sustainable, high capacity alternatives to private vehicles.



The proposal also encourages strategic use of green hillsides and natural zones not only for environmental preservation but as assets that can support eco-tourism, recreation, and carefully planned infrastructure that respects the island’s landscape.



Restoring Balance for the Future



“Our tourism sector is growing rapidly, but we cannot present a world class destination while operating on infrastructure that has not evolved at the same pace,” MP Wever stated.



“This proposal is about restoring balance, ensuring that investment in tourism is matched by investment in infrastructure, and that Sint Maarten is prepared not just for today’s growth, but for the demands of 2050 and beyond.”



The proposal will be presented to the Ministers of VROMI and TEATT in the near future.