MP Wever Partners with Klass Electronics. Donates Equipment to St. Dominics Primary | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever, in partnership with Klass Electronics and through his trademark "Wever Works" activities, has donated a JBL speaker system and two microphones to St. Dominic Primary School in support of the school’s ongoing efforts to enhance student communication and engagement. MP Wever presented the system to the Principal of the St. Dominic Primary School Shanirah Illidge.

The donation comes in response to a formal request from the school, which emphasized the need for improved sound equipment for assemblies, school events, parent meetings, student performances, and classroom presentations. The contribution is aimed at ensuring that all voices, students and educators alike, are heard clearly and confidently during school functions.

MP Wever expressed his gratitude to Klass Electronics for collaborating on the donation.

“I want to sincerely thank Klass Electronics for stepping up and making this contribution possible. Their support reflects the kind of community partnership we need to uplift our schools and youth,” said MP Wever, who added that his professional function is not only to work in the house of Parliament, but to demonstrate civic duty and show that "Wever works" out in the general public as well.

As the 2024–2025 academic year came to a close, MP Wever extended best wishes to all elementary school students on St. Maarten.

“To all our elementary school students: congratulations on completing another school year. To those moving on to high school, this is a big step, and I wish you all the best as you begin this exciting new chapter. Stay focused, stay proud of who you are, and always keep learning,” Wever shared.

Looking ahead, the MP will once again host his annual back-to-school give-back program, offering school bags (backpacks) filled with supplies to children and families who may need a helping hand at the start of the school year, in collaboration with private sector partners.

“Every child deserves to begin the school year with good school materials,” said MP Wever. “While I may not be able to provide for every child, I believe it’s my duty to do what I can. As a public servant, I’m committed to giving back, especially to children in need. I also want to encourage others in the community to lend a hand in any way they can. Together, we can make a real difference.”