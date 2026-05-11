MP York Seeks Information on Operational & Administrative Concerns at Tax Dept. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl York has written to the Minister of Finance outlining a series of operational and administrative concerns at the Tax Department that have been building since mid-2025 and now risk serious consequences for both staff and the taxpaying public, according to a press release from the MP.

“From a prolonged leadership vacuum to data errors affecting individual tax assessments, the picture that emerges is one of a department under significant strain.

“It is worth noting that challenges within the Tax Department did not emerge overnight. However the situation appears to have deepened considerably since mid-2025, suggesting that what may have once been manageable has since crossed into territory that can no longer be overlooked.

“The most pressing concern is the absence of a permanent head since July 2025. Without stable leadership, oversight and coordinated decision-making have suffered, and the effects are felt across daily operations.

“Staffing challenges compound the problem. The Audit Department operates with only three auditors, raising serious questions about its capacity to fulfil its responsibilities. Productivity has reportedly fallen below expected levels across the board, despite departments appearing sufficiently staffed on paper.

“The situation worsened when temporary workers were sent home due to budget constraints, leaving permanent staff to absorb that workload on top of their own, with no internal vacancies posted to offer any relief.

“The consequences for taxpayers are tangible and in some cases deeply troubling. Inconsistent and inaccurate information is being relayed to the public, the result of decisions made without consistent adherence to established laws and regulations.

“More seriously, discrepancies involving CRIB numbers have led to incorrect assessments being issued. In certain instances, individuals with similar names have been wrongly merged into a single record, leaving taxpayers facing inflated or entirely unwarranted bills. These are not minor oversights. They carry real financial and legal consequences,” the MP pointed out.

MP York's letter calls on the Minister to initiate a thorough review covering the leadership gap, staffing shortfalls, communication breakdowns and data integrity failures.

“The correspondence is not an accusation directed at the Minister, but rather an appeal rooted in concern for the department and the people who depend on it, an acknowledgment that staff are navigating these conditions under circumstances largely beyond their control, and that meaningful change must come from leadership, not from those already carrying more than their share.

“A response from the Ministry of Finance is anticipated. What that response looks like in practice will be the true measure of whether the department and the people holding it together will finally get the support they deserve,” MP York concludes in his press statement.