MPC and Sundial School Reflect on Progress and Commitment Following 2025 Final Exam Results | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School are pleased to announce the final examination results for the 2024–2025 academic year. These outcomes, following the completion of the second examination period, reflect measurable academic progress, as well as areas for continued focus and improvement.

Milton Peters College

The final results at Milton Peters College show a notable improvement compared to the earlier examination period: • Total Students: 186 • Pass Rate: 65% • Fail Rate: 32% • No Show/Sick: 3%

This marks a significant increase from the first examination period, where the pass rate stood at 52%, the fail rate at 17.5%, and 26.5% of students were eligible for re-sits.

The rise in pass rates underscores the positive impact of the school’s targeted support strategies and the perseverance of our motivated students.

Sundial School

Sundial School also demonstrated commendable progress in its final results: • Total Students: 50 • Pass Rate: 78% • Fail Rate: 22% • No Show/Sick: 0%

These figures show improvement from the initial results of 72% pass, 10% fail, and 18% re-sit eligibility. The enhanced performance reflects the combined efforts of dedicated staff and motivated students.

Looking Ahead: Commitment to Excellence

“As we reflect on this academic year, we are proud of our students’ accomplishments and recognize the ongoing need for growth,” stated Mr. Blomont, Education Director for SVOBE Schools.

“Both Milton Peters College and Sundial School are committed to evaluating these results and implementing further strategies to strengthen academic outcomes in the years ahead.”

The SVOBE Schools’ administration expresses sincere appreciation to the students, teachers, staff, and parents for their continued support and dedication. Together, we look forward to building on this year’s progress and further enhancing the quality of education in the coming academic year. Have a wonderful summer vacation!