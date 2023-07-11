MPC and Sundial Teachers successfully completed differentiation training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - From January till June twenty teachers from Milton Peters College and Sundial School participated in an intensive online differentiation training, provided by expert training center CPS. Differentiation is a complex teaching approach and aims at tailoring instruction to meet the individual needs of each student. It increases student motivation, engagement, and capability to learn.

The training consisted of 4 training sessions, development & execution of differentiated lessons (with feedback from the trainer), and lesson visits to a differentiated lesson of another participant. This practical approach was very successful: teachers tried out several strategies and learnt by observing each other.

Furthermore, the excellent CPS trainer Roel Vos exemplified the theory by giving many practical examples of how he himself organized differentiation in his classes and provided a myriad of developed lesson ideas for all subject areas.

During the last plenary meeting of the schoolyear the teachers received their certificates. In the school year 2023-2024 they will continue to further hone their skills in differentiation as well as pass on their experiences and skills to fifty of their colleagues.

The training was made possible through funding by UNESCO-Sint Maarten.