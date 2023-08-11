MPC Queen Rayeesha Boirard gives back to MPC and Sundial Students | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - Havo 5 student Rayeesha Boirard donated six (6) backpacks filled with school supplies to Milton Peters College (MPC) students and six (6) to Sundial School students.

She wanted to give back to her school for the support she received from all students when she postulated herself as MPC Queen for the Interscholastic Pageant organized by Posh Productions before the summer vacation.

The always beaming young lady managed to win the extinguished “runner-up” position and together with MPC and overall, Winner for the King position, Luis Florentino, secured the Prize for Best Debate Team.