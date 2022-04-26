MPC students showed their craftmanship during the SKILL Finals in the Netherlands | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS - This week Nathan Joseph and Gilmar Blackman, Electrical Engineer students from Milton Peters College (MPC), are busy with their Practical Central Exam in electrical engineering and plumbing, but they had a good trial run last month during the vocational SKILLS Competition in the Netherlands, SVOBE said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“As the only representatives of the Caribbean Dutch islands, Nathan and Gilmar competed against seven other electrical teams from various Dutch provinces. In five hours’, time they had to make a lamp from copper pipes and install it.

“Only one team managed to complete this time-consuming assignment, but the MPC students scored high in planning, preparatory installation work and remained steadfast and focused throughout the competition.

“Afterwards they enjoyed watching the students of tertiary vocational education (MBO) competing in their two-days challenge in robotics, vehicle technology, wall plastering, culinary arts and about 30 other vocational areas.

“Other highlights were witnessing snow and a visit to the MBO school Summa College, where the students participated in a lesson in digital electronics. The copper lamp they have assembled will be shipped to Sint Maarten and will receive a nice spot in the renovated school to honor the craftsmanship of our committed students,” the SVOBE statement concludes.