MPC & Sundial School basic necessities project comes to an end | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – In an effort to support students and their families, who through the corona crisis have been struggling to provide a wholesome meal on the table, the SVOBE Schools Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School successfully applied for a grant at Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben as part of the funding agency’s “acute corona assistance Caribbean initiatives program,” the SVOBE said in a media statement on Thursday.

From October till now 314 grocery vouchers of Naf 100 each were distributed to students and their parents&guardians. Milton Peters College and Sundial School want to wholeheartedly thank Samenwerkende fondsen for their support and also Supermarket Sunny Foods for the good collaboration. Meanwhile the regular breakfast programs in the schools have resumed.