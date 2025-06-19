MPC & Sundial School remain committed to fostering a culture of excellence, resilience, and continuous improvement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School graciously announce the results of the 2024–2025 academic year examinations for the 1st period. While this year presented unique challenges, quite a number of our students have demonstrated resilience, determination, and a commitment to growth.

We Praise our Students’ Perseverance and Progress in 2025 Exam Results

Department Highlights

Milton Peters College

At Milton Peters College, the combined results were as follows:

Out of 189 students, 52% passed, 26.5% are eligible for re-sits, and 17.5% failed. 4% of the total student body were unable to complete all examinations due to illness. These students are scheduled to sit their exams during the re-sit period.

Sundial School

At Sundial School, the combined results were as follows:

Out of 50 students, 72% passed, 18% are eligible for re-sits, and 10% did not pass.

Education Director, Sergio Blomont stated, “Although these results show the dedication of our students and the support from teachers, staff, and parents, we take full responsibility for the challenges reflected in the outcomes and are committed to making meaningful improvements. We are proud of every student who showed up, tried their best, and continues to strive for success.”

The final overall results will be announced in July, following the completion of the second examination period (re-sits). The re-sit examinations started on June 17, 2025, and will end on June 24, 2025. A more comprehensive overview will be available at that time.

Looking Ahead: Our Commitment to Improvement

As part of our ongoing mission to provide quality education and support student achievement, MPC and Sundial Schools are implementing several strategic initiatives:

- Enhanced Academic Support: Expanding after-school tutoring and mentorship programs.

- Teacher Development: Continued investment in professional development for educators.

- Data-Driven Interventions: Tailored interventions based on performance trends.

- Student Wellness Programs: Strengthening counseling services and wellness initiatives.

- Parental Engagement: Increasing collaboration with parents through workshops and communication.

We remain committed to fostering a culture of excellence, resilience, and continuous improvement. Together, we will build on this year’s progress and strive for even greater success in the coming years.