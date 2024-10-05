MPs Orientation continued at NV GEBE, SMDF and NGOs and NRPB/Trust Fund | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the Members of Parliament and invited guests continued their orientation period with a working visit to the NV GEBE Power Plant.

In the afternoon, the Members of Parliament and invited guests participated in a team building interactive session titled "From Real to Ideal.” This session was designed to encourage critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity among Members of Parliament.

After presenting their ideal Sint Maarten in groups and a presentation by representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) on the real Sint Maarten experienced by residents in the areas of governance, economy, infrastructure, education, health and wellbeing, participants discussed and made comparisons and came up with possible parliamentary actions to deal with the current issues.

This session was coordinated by the Sint Maarten Development Fund (SMDF). Representatives of the following NGOs participated in this event: The Voice of the Youth Foundation, Bishop Ellis Foundation and Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the orientation for Members of Parliament and invited guests continued with scheduled sessions, including a presentation and workshop on public governance conducted by drs. Eugene B. Holiday.

In the afternoon, the National Recovery Plan Bureau (NRPB), under the leadership of Director Claret Connor, provided an update regarding the implementation of the projects under the Trust Fund.

drs. Eugene Holiday (left) during his orientation session with new Members of Parliament at the House of Parliament.

NGOs presentation to MPs.

Presentation to MPs by NV GEBE.