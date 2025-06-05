MPs Ottley and Wever Address Regional Collaboration on Agriculture and Food Security | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Members of Parliament (MPs) Omar Ottley and Christopher Wever proudly represented St. Maarten at the Parlatino Conference, held in the Republic of Panama, where they both delivered remarks at the June 5th Meeting of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Both MPs delivered impactful remarks focused on advancing food security, improving public health, and strengthening regional partnerships across the Caribbean and Latin America.

MP Omar Ottley provided insight on the challenges St. Maarten faces as a small island state within the hurricane belt and heavy reliance on food imports. He highlighted the St. Maarten's efforts to move toward greater self-sustainability by cultivating key crops locally and investing in agro-ecological educational programs to teach persons how to farm.

"Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are on the rise, and they are closely linked to the types of food we consume,” MP Ottley stated. “Because many of our imported products are genetically modified or chemically treated, we’re seeing health consequences that must be urgently addressed.”

He further stressed the importance of teaching the population about balanced diets and expressed optimism that regional partnerships could lead to direct trade relationships that would improve access to fresh, healthy foods at lower costs. Ottley added, “We need to ensure these meetings go beyond talk and lead to real, measurable action.”

MP Christopher Wever focused his address on the urgent need to reduce St. Maarten’s dependence on European and American imports by fostering stronger trade relations within the Caribbean and Latin America. He advocated for direct distribution agreements that could bring in fresh fruits and vegetables at more affordable prices for St. Maarten consumers.

“This isn’t just about agriculture; it’s about making healthy choices accessible, controlling prices, and reducing poverty.” He emphasized the importance of price control mechanisms and poverty-reduction strategies as essential to ensuring food security and affordability for all residents.

Both MPs reiterated their dedication to following up on commitments made during the conference, ensuring that St. Maarten is an active participant in shaping a stronger, healthier, and more self-reliant region.