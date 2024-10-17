Multiple arrests by Alpha Team in connection with narcotics smuggling via the Airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Over the past several weeks, the Alpha Team, operating at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), has successfully apprehended several individuals attempting to smuggle narcotics into Sint Maarten by concealing the substances within their bodies.

These arrests underscore the team's ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling and protect the safety of the island.

On three separate occasions—October 3, 5, and 10, 2024—three individuals were arrested upon arrival at PJIA after it was discovered they had illicit drugs concealed in their stomachs. The individuals arrested are as follows:

M.M.S., 30 years of age, from Suriname

D.C.v.L., 32 years of age, from the Netherlands

C.H., 37 years of age, from Nigeria

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Alpha Team wish to emphasize the extreme dangers associated with this method of drug smuggling, which poses a significant risk to the lives of those involved. Ingesting narcotics in such a manner can result in fatal consequences if the substances leak or rupture inside the body.

KPSM urges members of the community to provide any information that may assist in identifying individuals involved in drug smuggling activities. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police via the confidential tip line at 9300.