Multiple roads accidents resulting in seven injuries. Keep focused while driving | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Police Department (KPSM) would like to inform the general public about a series of accidents that occurred over a three-day period.

This resulted in injuries to seven individuals of which some had to be transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for necessary treatment.

The vehicles involved in these accidents sustained significant damages also.

Between June 8, 2023, and June 10, 2023, four separate car accidents and one involving a motorbike took place on various roads across Sint Maarten.

These incidents highlight the importance of remaining focused while operating a vehicle and the potential consequences of not doing so.

The KPSM would like to remind all drivers and road users to prioritize their safety and that of others by adopting responsible driving habits.

It is crucial to remain attentive and focused at all times while on the streets, as distractions can lead to unfortunate situations such as these accidents.

The Police Department urges the general public to:

Refrain from using mobile devices while driving.

Observe traffic rules and regulations.

Maintain a safe and reasonable speed.

Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Always wear helmets, seat belts and ensure all

passengers are properly restrained.

Be mindful of pedestrians and give them the

right of way when necessary.

By adhering to these guidelines and being vigilant on the roads, we can collectively contribute to a safer community and reduce the occurrence of such incidents.

The Sint Maarten Police Department remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all residents and visitors.

We appreciate the support and cooperation of the community in maintaining road safety.