Mussington: Let us cherish the spirit of kindness, love and compassion towards one another | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Opposition Leader in the Territorial Council Louis Mussington, and leader of the Movement for Justice & Prosperity (MJP), on Tuesday issued his Christmas message to the resident of Saint-Martin-Sint Maarten.

Mussington: “The greatest joys in life are found not only in what we do and feel, but also in our quiet hopes and best efforts for others.

“In our continuous endeavors to work in the interest of everyone, let us cherish the spirit of kindness, love and compassion towards one another. As a nation, this is what is expected from us during this festive season and throughout the years to come.

“The MJP wishes the people of St. Maarten happy and safe holidays while following the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Stay Safe and healthy!”