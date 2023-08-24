N.V. GEBE Urges Customers with Past Due Bills to Prevent Disconnection | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - N.V. GEBE is continuously undergoing extensive efforts to improve the recovery and repairs of the company's technical and billing systems. Consequently, many customers throughout several communities have been receiving accurate and timely bills.

In the event of any billing discrepancies, customers are urged to report those immediately to the Customer Care representatives at the Simpson Bay and Philipsburg locations, between the hours of 7:45 AM - 3:00 PM from Monday to Friday.

Customers who are not receiving monthly bills are also asked to make monthly payments on their account. Payments can be made without a bill. Such a payment is credited to the customer’s account, and a receipt is issued to the customer. This helps to prevent having a huge outstanding amount when bills are delivered.

Those customers with past due bills, up to, and including May, 2023 are strongly urged to make payments to settle those outstanding bills immediately and thereby, avoid disconnection.

N.V. GEBE will commence with the disconnections of customers with outstanding bills on Monday, August 29 in the following areas:

Cay hill Bush Road Cul-De-Sac L.B. Scott Road St. John’s Estate St. Peters South Reward Valley Estate Betty's Estate Ebenezer Estate Saunders Mary's Fancy Cole Bay Cay Bay

This process will be ongoing. To avoid any inconvenience please get your bills up to date as reconnections will only take place after 5 P.M. daily, once payments are made.

N.V. GEBE has worked tirelessly to consistently provide customers with quality electricity and water services. However, the company's operations are not sustainable without regular customer payments for their ongoing consumption.

N.V. GEBE remains dedicated to its mission to serve the community of St. Maarten, providing reliable, cost-effective, quality electricity and water services in a safe, environmentally friendly, sustainable, and innovative manner.

For further information, please contact the N.V. GEBE Customer Care Department via our help desk at: (721) 546-1100/ 546-1160, e-mail: gebesxm@nvgebe.com, WhatsApp: +1721-588-3117 or, at the Philipsburg/Simpson Bay branch offices. N.V. GEBE will continue to provide customers and the community with updates, as well as, additional details on relevant matters.

Please stay informed via the website: www.nvgebe.com, and/or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nvgebe.