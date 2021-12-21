NA Board: “A job well done, Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Board of the National Alliance (NA) and all its’ members alike would like to disseminate a heart-felt congratulations to our Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson in achieving this great feat on behalf of country Sint. Maarten, President of the NA Lenny Priest said in a board statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice function book has been an unclear matter since 10-10-10, but since taking office, in a very short time you have made strides to cover a wound to allow for it to heal properly. The start was rough, but you remained focused and stood your grounds, the NA Board said on Tuesday.

“Today, as a first time Minister, you have set precedence, and a standard for many to come. Now more than ever, we are convinced that as individuals, anything you set your mind to do and put our mind to do is possible. Our dedicated and hardworking Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna Richardson has shown us this time and time again.

“We would also like to express gratitude to those who were involved and worked tirelessly to make this goal a reality. As the National Alliance family we know that this was not an easy task, however, you continued to push, and you have now persevered that this is what shapes the trajectory for the justice department. As such, the function book you’ve now recognized within the status of law of Sint Maarten.

“Once again, we wish you our continued support, love and appreciation throughout the journey and the foundation that you have set for persons within the Ministry of Justice to come,” the NA party board statement concludes.