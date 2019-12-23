NA Candidate Hurtault says he will continue to Elevate St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – National Alliance (NA) candidate for the 2020 parliamentary elections Luis Hurtault released a statement on Monday with respect to his entrance into the political arena.

His statement reads as follows: “I returned to St. Maarten and registered to vote in the upcoming snap elections of January 2020. I submitted a request to the court as the voting registry was closed, making use of my active and passive voting rights based on article 2 and 39 of the election ordinance.

“I received notification of “kiesgerechtigdheid” from the Civil Registry on November 20, 2019, and postulated myself on the National Alliance party. I was notified on December 18, that the Civil Registry made a mistake in granting me a document saying that I was eligible to be elected. Therefore, in order to rectify this, there was a court case held today in which the Civil Registry won.

“Today I also learned that my petition to be able to vote as a St. Maarten born and educated young man, who went away to study and improve my life as well as contribute to St. Maarten’s future development was denied. It is very unfortunate that I am not even allowed the opportunity to vote, which is everyone’s right.

“I am an ambitious young man that has worked very hard to reach where I am today. I left The Netherlands after my studies in International Public Administration to return home to take up a great job here on St. Maarten with the goal of making a difference for my country. It was not a mistake that I made, I took all the necessary steps. However, unfortunately, this administrative error made by the Civil Registry has resulted in me now having to have my name removed from the National Alliance Party Slate.

“Regardless of this, I will continue to support the National Alliance whom have embraced me wholeheartedly. I encourage all my supporters to remain resilient and support the National Alliance party and its leader Silveria Jacobs.

“My people, I am not discouraged. My ambitions remain steadfast. I will take the time to grow and become even stronger. In four years, with the next election, it will be clear how good of a representative I would be for the people of St. Maarten, whether in Parliament or government.

“In the meantime, I will continue to work with my party, the National Alliance, to ensure that we are elected by acclaim of the people of St. Maarten and get that mandate to govern St. Maarten for four consecutive years.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28972:na-candidate-hurtault-says-he-will-continue-to-elevate-st-maarten&Itemid=450