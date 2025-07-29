NA Hosted Vibrant 2nd Annual Family Fun Day Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (EMILIO WILSON PARK) – The National Alliance (NA) party brought together a vibrant mix of supporters, families, and community members for its 2nd Annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Emilio Wilson Park. The well-attended event celebrated the party's commitment to unity and community engagement.

The park buzzed with energy as activities catered to every generation. Children’s laughter filled the air as they enjoyed bouncy castles and classic games like sack races and egg and spoon races. The party’s senior members, affectionately known as the "stalwarts," were out in full force, engaging in spirited games of dominoes and belotte.

A highlight of the day was the culinary spread, prepared and served by NA candidates and Members of Parliament themselves. Attendees were treated to a variety of local favorites, sparking friendly debates over who cooked the best chicken locri or seasoned the most flavorful chicken. The hands on involvement of the party’s leadership from serving food to challenging seniors to a game of dominoes embodied the event's community spirit.

"This event is a testament to our commitment to the people of St. Maarten, not just during election season but year-round," said Lenny Priest, President of the National Alliance. "Seeing our supporters and their families come out in such large numbers is a powerful reminder of why we remain a connected, community focused party."

Building on the success of the last two years, the National Alliance has confirmed the Family Fun Day will be an annual tradition. The party is also preparing to announce a full calendar of community engagement activities for 2025, from neighborhood clean-ups to youth programs.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, the public is encouraged to follow the National Alliance Facebook page.