NA Questions Presidium’s Role in Delayed Responses and Cancelled Meetings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Alliance (NA) faction has raised strong concerns to the Presidium of Parliament over what it describes as a troubling pattern of delayed answers from Government, cancelled parliamentary meetings, and a lack of transparency toward the public.

In a formal letter to the Presidium, the faction pointed out that Government routinely fails to respond to questions from Members of Parliament within the three-week period mandated by the Rules of Order. Even when extensions are granted, weeks and sometimes months pass without answers or follow-up.

“This strips Members of Parliament of their ability to properly execute their constitutional duty to hold Government accountable and to draft legislation informed by timely and accurate information,” the letter stated.

The NA faction went further, highlighting the repeated postponements and last-minute cancellations of parliamentary meetings, particularly those necessary to handle legislation for the country. According to the faction, these practices not only delay the work of Parliament but also erode public trust.

“We must ask what message is being sent to the people of Sint Maarten when important parliamentary meetings are postponed or cancelled at the last minute, while Government is allowed to ignore procedures without consequence,” the letter noted.

The faction also pointed to the frequent cancellation of Government press briefings, stressing that the public is being left uninformed. “The perception being created is that transparency, accountability, and keeping the public informed are not priorities,” the faction said.

The National Alliance further questioned whether the Presidium, composed entirely of coalition members, is exercising impartial leadership or shielding Government from scrutiny.

“The people of Sint Maarten hold Parliament accountable for ensuring laws are debated and passed, for monitoring Government, and for keeping them abreast of national developments. When answers, meetings, and even press briefings are delayed or avoided, it is the people who are left in the dark,” the faction warned.

The faction called on the Presidium to take a decisive stance and restore proper parliamentary procedure. “The work of Parliament and the principle of accountability cannot be compromised,” the letter concluded.