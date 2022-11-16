NAf. 10,000 reward offered in “Coconut Man” investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM in collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office is offering a reward of NAf 10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect (s) responsible for the killing of Randolf Williams, better known as "Coco" or "Coconut Man".

On April 20, 2021, the now previous location of Topper's restaurant on Welfare Road burglarized by unknown person(s) who assaulted Williams when he caught them in the act. Williams was residing at the back of the restaurant.

He was later found in critical condition, lying on the ground, where he was treated by ambulance personnel and transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). As a consequence of his severe injuries, Williams succumbed to his injuries on August 16, 2021, at SMMC.

The investigation into the assault, which led to the death of Williams, has been ongoing since the onset of the April 2021 incident and continues to be an active investigation into the circumstances related to his death and the burglary.

The KPSM Major Crimes Team arrested one suspect, H.C., on October 15, 2021, who was released, but remains a suspect. Other suspects are being sought by police.

Anyone with information that may lead to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects in this case should contact the Major Crimes Team on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208, 211 or 214 or contact the anonymous tip line 9300. (KPSM)