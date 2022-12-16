NAf. 3,000 reward offered for info in baby injury case | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, in collaboration the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, is offering a NAf 3,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for injuring a four-month-old girl on Airport Road in the vicinity of Banco di Caribe.

The incident occurred on 15 October 2021. At this time the four-month-old was travelling with her parents in their vehicle on the Causeway Bridge when they encountered a swarm of recklessly driven scooters.

The vehicle exited the bridge and was travelling on Airport Road toward Welfare Road, in the vicinity of Banco di Caribe, when the parents heard a loud bang and glass shattering followed by their baby’s screams.

Upon inspection, the parents found the baby in the car seat covered in glass shards with cuts about the face and head and a rock in the back of the car. After the incident, two of the scooter riders doubled backed and shouted at the couple with their injured baby.

Anyone who has witnessed to this incident or have related information is urged by KPSM and OM SXM to come forward in the case.

Anyone with information that may lead to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects in this case should contact the Major Crimes Team on +17215422222 ext. 208, 211 or 214 or contact the anonymous tip line 9300.