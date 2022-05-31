NAGICO: Early preparation is crucial. Above average hurricane season expected – stay prepared | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Experts have predicted another above-average Hurricane season this year, forecasting that we can expect at least 3-6 major hurricanes, possibly ranging from CAT 3 -5. Considering this, NAGICO is strongly advising everyone to begin early preparations and to stay vigilant throughout the season.

NOAA, the Climate Prediction Center, says that this year will be another above-average season with 21 named storms predicted.

“Early preparation and understanding your risk are key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Gina M. Raimondo of NOAA explained. “Throughout the hurricane season, the NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

Meanwhile, NAGICO Insurances, is urging residents to begin early preparations, especially given the global economic challenges we are currently facing.

“We are entering this year’s Hurricane Season while still navigating a pandemic and closely monitoring an ongoing war, both of which are having an adverse effect on us,” Eric Ellis Territory Head - NAGICO St. Maarten said. “This year we have seen a steady increase in the price of food, gas, and basic essential items. It is expected that the cost of building and other materials will also increase. It is therefore imperative that we protect ourselves by preparing and acting early.”

What can you do now to better protect yourself?

Given the high level of inflation and increased costs, it is highly recommended that you have your property’s replacement or reconstruction cost reassessed to ensure that you remain adequately insured.

Revisit your hurricane preparedness checklist.

Remember, we live in the hurricane belt, and we know from experience how devastating a hurricane can be. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

This is the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season and some of the selected storm names are: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 and it runs through to November 30.