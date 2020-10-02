NAGICO HEAD OFFICE INSURANCES REOPENS ON MONDAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Management of NAGICO Insurances hereby advises that our Head Office in Philipsburg will reopen on Monday, October 5th to the public. However, out of an abundance of caution, our Medical and Claims Department will remain closed, and services from those department will be available online only.

Following the recent confirmation of one of our staff testing positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday evening, immediate action was taken and we closed our office for two days, to allow CPS to conduct a thorough contact tracing and a professional cleaning firm to do a complete deep cleaning, fumigating and sanitization of the entire building.

We are happy to report that our staff is in good spirits and under the guidance of CPS. NAGICO will continue to be prudent and responsible in our actions as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of our staff is important to us and we take our responsibility to provide a safe, clean and healthy working environment for our team very seriously,” Managing Director and Territory Head Eric Ellis explained. “We would like to reassure our clients that despite the closure of our Medical and Claims Department, both services will be available online and we encourage them to connect and transact with us digitally at www.nagico.com or via email through your usual NAGICO representatives.”

We are operating in very challenging times and we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines and wish you and your families continued good health.