NAGICO inks Three-year partnership with K1 Britannia Foundation for Second Chance Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – NAGICO Insurances is proud to announce a newly minted three-year partnership agreement with the K1 Britannia Foundation, a long-standing, active non-profit organization on the island which focuses extensively on a variety of charitable projects.

According to Ms. Kyria Ali, CEO of NAGICO, this partnership underscores NAGICO’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of lives and investing in St. Maarten’s future, by providing life-changing opportunities to create brighter tomorrows.

“NAGICO has committed funding for the next three years, which will be used for the specific purpose of providing a path to progress, a Second Chance, for underserved youth,” she explained. “This project is close to my heart as the reality is that we are not all dealt the same cards in life. I know personally how valuable it is to have people believe in you and give you an opportunity, and this is what NAGICO is seeking to do with K1 Britannia Foundation, via the Second Chance Program.”

The goal of the Second Chance Program is to invoke long-term change in a young person’s life for personal development that will also positively impact St. Maarten.

The program provides education, job training, mentorship, and social development support to teenagers in protective custody and probation through the Court of Guardianship.

“By providing these youth with a Second Chance we are stacking their deck for success and enabling them to redefine themselves and improve their outlook. This program creates real and meaningful change, which we are confident will help to strengthen our community; one of the key objectives of NAGICO’s Corporate Social strategy”, Kyria said at the intimate signing.

Vice President of K1 Britannia Foundation, Priya Thirumur, shared, “We at K1 are extremely excited about this partnership and deeply appreciate NAGICO’s passion for youth, second chances, and creating meaningful opportunities.”

Manager of the Foundation, Chiaira Bowers, added, “This collaboration goes beyond financial support, it entails hands-on involvement through mentorship, volunteering, and more, which is exactly how we believe partnerships should be. We look forward to making the greatest possible impact together over the next three years, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the Second Chance program and empowering the young people we serve.’