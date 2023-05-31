NAGICO Insurances advises: Be prepared, stay prepared this Hurricane Season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Being prepared for hurricane season is of utmost importance due to the potential risks storms and hurricanes poses. Powerful tropical storms can cause significant damage to infrastructure, disrupt essential services, and pose serious threats to life, that is why it is crucial to be prepared.

“We live in the Hurricane belt and are familiar with storm preparedness measures, but let’s not take them for granted,” NAGICO said in a statement. “The moment we start taking things for granted and cutting corners, we leave ourselves, our property and those around us vulnerable and we increase the risk of suffering loss.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins tomorrow, June 1st and runs until November 30 and early forecasts issued by national meteorological services predict at least 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

“By being prepared, individuals and communities, we can take proactive measures to ensure our safety. This includes creating a family emergency plan, securing your home and/ or businesses, having up to date and sufficient insurance coverage, and stocking up on food and emergency supplies. Proper preparation allows you to take steps to minimize damage, can save lives and prevent costly property damage. Let us be an empowered community, where we take proactive measures to ensure our safety and resilience in the event of a hurricane.”