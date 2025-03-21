NAGICO Insurances Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with “Crocs and Socks Day” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On March 21, 2025, NAGICO Insurances proudly marked World Down Syndrome Day with a unique and heartwarming initiative called "Crocs and Socks Day." This event was designed to raise awareness and show support for individuals with Down syndrome, celebrating their uniqueness and contributions to our communities.

Employees and participants were encouraged to wear colorful, mismatched socks along with their favorite Crocs. With this playful combination we celebrated diversity and created joy as we recognized and embraced the beauty that emanates from our differences. The idea was inspired by the global trend of wearing mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day to highlight the beauty of diversity.

Through "Crocs and Socks Day," NAGICO Insurances reinforced its commitment to creating an inclusive environment where everyone is valued and respected. The event was not just about having fun; it was a meaningful way to show solidarity with the Down syndrome community and to promote a culture of acceptance and support. We are all wonderful, beautiful people.

This is a reminder that embracing our differences makes us stronger and that every individual has something valuable to contribute to society.