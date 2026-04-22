NAGICO INSURANCES JOINS EXXONMOBIL GUYANA GLOBAL SUPER LEAGUE AS OFFICIAL PARTNER | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/GUYANA — The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) is pleased to announce NAGICO Insurances as an Official Partner for its upcoming T20 tournament. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between one of the Caribbean’s leading insurance providers and Guyana’s flagship cricket event.

The GSL continues to position itself as a premier platform for elite cricketing talent, bringing together players from across Guyana, the Caribbean, and beyond. NAGICO’s support reinforces the tournament’s mission to deliver world-class cricket while fostering regional unity and development through sport.

Welcoming the partnership, Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the GSL, said:

“We are delighted to have NAGICO Insurances join the Global Super League family. Their deep-rooted commitment to Caribbean communities and cricket aligns perfectly with the vision of the GSL. Together, we aim to elevate the tournament, inspire the next generation of players, and deliver a world-class experience for fans in Guyana and beyond.”

Kyria Ali, CEO of NAGICO Insurances, commented, “At our core, we, NAGICO Insurances, invest in the communities where we operate, we plant our roots where we serve. As we prepare to enter Guyana this year, partnering with the GSL, the country’s premier cricket tournament, is a natural fit, as cricket unites the Caribbean and provides a powerful platform for talent development, showcasing excellence, and entertainment.”

Imran McSood Amjad, Executive Chairman of NAGICO Insurances, added that “As a lifelong cricket enthusiast and of proud Guyanese origin, it brings me great joy to see our company continue its decades-long tradition of supporting cricket by becoming a Partner of the GSL. It is truly our pleasure to support a tournament that represents the very best of Guyanese and Caribbean sport.”

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as the GSL continues to grow its reputation as a must-watch T20 competition, delivering high-quality cricket and entertainment while contributing to the development of the sport in Guyana and the wider Caribbean.