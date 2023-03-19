NAGICO launches our new and Improved Serenity Plan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The team at NAGICO Insurances is thrilled to announce the launch of our newly refined Serenity Plan, which is a Funeral insurance, designed to guarantee that your final farewell can be one done with dignity and that your loved ones will not be financially burdened by the cost.

The Serenity Plan has a low premium, requires no medical exam and is available to anyone between the ages of 20-70 years old. This policy can cover funeral costs such as memorial service, headstone, urn, and other final expenses and it can also be used to help settle bills left behind such as medical expenses, legal fees, credit card bills and loans.

“Our Serenity Plan is a great product because the premium is low, so it is very affordable and the payout benefit automatically increases by 2.5% each year, after the 2nd year of the policy’s inception,” Lisa Brown Marketing Manager explains. “Imagine being able to decide what your farewell will be like and knowing that your family will not have to bear the cost on top of their grief. That is true independence and the definition of love, because you are ensuring that both you and your loved ones are well taken care of in a time of need.”

We understand that death is an uncomfortable subject, but it is the one certainty we have in life, and we owe it to ourselves and our family to plan responsibly for it. As such, at NAGICO we want to normalize these types of discussions and make the process easy, straightforward, and pain-free for you to select and purchase a plan that matches your needs. Our team is available to answer any questions you may have and help you take that necessary step to wise financial planning.

“Final arrangements and discussions about estate planning are not conversations people like to discuss, because it is not fun, sometimes it creates anxiety and sadness, however we can all agree that it is very necessary. We have all witnessed or experienced the passing of a loved one and how expensive the process can be. These situations can cause undue stress, conflict and sometimes put families in serious debt,” Brown explained. “That is why at NAGICO, we want to get the conversation started, lets normalize smart financial planning, let’s normalize wise and responsible thinking.”

We invite you to visit our website nagico.com or contact us directly to learn more about our affordable Serenity Plan. We look forward to hearing from you and helping you protect what matters most.