Nagico Senior Calypso competition good to go | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Nagico Senior Calypso Competition is back in full force for Carnival 2022, with Empress Zee still on the throne and 18 singers vying for the prestigious title of Calypso Monarch.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) introduced the lineup of singers via social media on Monday and said that the foundation and Carnival stakeholders are excited to stage and attend the Senior Calypso Competition again.

"It's been two years since we last heard Calypso on stage, so you can expect these artists to have plenty of Social Commentary to share with lovers and fans of sweet Kaiso," the SCDF said.

The foundation is also very pleased to have Nagico back on board as the title sponsor for the event. "This was crucial for us and the competition in a very difficult year. Calypso is such a central part of Carnival and Nagico is a longstanding, dependable partner. We are very happy that we will be able to extend our relationship with Nagico in the benefit of Calypso" the SCDF said.

The Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations will be held on Saturday, March 19 (venue to be announced) and the Calypso Finals on April 26 in Carnival Village.