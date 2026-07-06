NAGICO Welcomes Students for Hands-On Summer Employment Experience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This summer, NAGICO Insurances again welcomed a group of summer employees, giving students and young professionals the opportunity to experience the insurance and financial services industry from the inside.

“Our NAGICO Summer Employment Program gives young people meaningful exposure to the working world, and a firsthand understanding of how an insurance company operates,” said Esmeralda Richardson - Maria, NAGICO’s St. Maarten Human Resources Manager. “For many students, this may be their first formal work experience, and we want it to be one that helps them build confidence, discipline, curiosity, and a clearer sense of the opportunities available to them.”

The summer employees are placed within various departments across the company, including Human Resources, Claims, Finance, IT, Marketing and the Agency Department. Through these placements, they gain practical experience, observe how different functions work together, and develop essential workplace skills such as communication, accountability, teamwork, time management, and professionalism.

“The program is not only about learning technical skills,” Tamisha Wigley, NAGICO St. Maarten’s Operations Manager explained. “It is also about understanding the values that support a successful career: integrity, responsibility, respect, service excellence, and a strong work ethic. We want our summer employees to leave with practical knowledge, but also with a deeper appreciation for discipline, reliability, and the role each person plays in delivering quality service.”

The NAGICO Summer Employment Program is conducted across the NAGICO Group in many of the 32 locations in which the company operates, reflecting the Group’s continued commitment to developing young talent and exposing students to professional environments across the region.

“By opening our doors to students, we are giving them access to real-world learning that can help shape their future decisions,” Wigley and Richardson - Maria added. “They are able to see the importance of financial services, the discipline required in a professional setting, and the range of career paths that exist within insurance. That exposure can be powerful, especially at a stage when young people are beginning to think seriously about their future.