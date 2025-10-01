NAGICO’s Still Beautiful 2025 Representative pays Courtesy Visit to Team | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NAGICO was honored to welcome, Ms. Sharlesha Vanterpool, our 2025 Still Beautiful Breast Cancer Survivor for a special courtesy visit to our Head Office yesterday.

The introductory visit served as an intimate meet and greet with the Management and staff of NAGICO, the company which she will represent at the upcoming Still Beautiful Play for a Cure Softball Tournament.

“We are humbled to welcome Sharlesha to our office today, and it served as a sobering and meaningful reminder to us all here at NAGICO, of the strength, resilience, and hope embodied by survivors, “Tamisha Wigley, Operations Manager for St. Maarten, Saba & Statia said.

Her visit was very engaging and informative, as staff members had the opportunity to hear personal stories of survival, and learn more about ongoing efforts to support breast cancer awareness and advocacy.

“This visit is a powerful moment for our team,” said Lisa Brown, Market Research & Communication Sr. Manager. “It reinforces our commitment to supporting health initiatives in the community and standing in solidarity with those affected by breast cancer.”

The NAGICO team presented Sharlesha with a welcome token and applauded her for her bravery and strength in choosing to use this platform to share her journey and to advocate for Breast Cancer awareness.

The Still Beautiful Foundation is one of the local non-profit Breast Cancer organizations, which provide support to Survivors and their families through community outreach and awareness programs. NAGICO Insurances has been partnering with the Still Beautiful Foundation for over 5 years to participate in activities that promote education, early detection, and support for survivors.