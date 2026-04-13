NAPB Police Union Calls for Police Involved Shooting to Proceed without undue Pressure or Influence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The NAPB Police Union has taken note of the recent statements made by Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco A. Lacroes regarding the police-involved shooting that occurred on February 13, 2026, in St. Peters, which resulted in the tragic death of Rudy “Rock” Benjamin,” the union said in a press statement on Monday.

“First and foremost, the NAPB-Sint Maarten extends its condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this incident. NAPB- Sint Maarten recognizes the impact such events have on the wider St. Peters community and understands the concerns being expressed.

“At the same time, the Union emphasizes the importance of allowing the ongoing investigation, currently being conducted by the National Detectives (Landsrecherche), to proceed without undue pressure or influence. These types of investigations are, by nature, thorough and require time to ensure that all facts are carefully examined and that due process is upheld.

“NAPB- Sint Maarten fully supports transparency and acknowledges the public’s desire for updates. However, it is essential to strike a balance between keeping the community informed and protecting the integrity of the investigative process. Premature or incomplete disclosures can compromise findings and potentially affect the outcome.

“It is also important to recognize that the officers involved in this incident, along with their families and colleagues, are equally affected and are patiently awaiting the results of the investigation. They, too, deserve a fair, objective, and unbiased process.

“NAPB-Sint Maarten therefore calls for patience and understanding from all stakeholders, including public officials, as the competent authorities carry out their responsibilities. Trust in the rule of law and established procedures is vital in ensuring justice for all parties involved.

“The Union remains committed to supporting its members while also respecting the legal processes in place. We are confident that, upon completion, the findings of the investigation will be communicated through the appropriate official channels,” the NAPB said in a press statement on Monday.