NAPB Police Union Responds to Statements by MP Lewis Regarding Police Leadership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The NAPB Police Union wishes to respond to recent public statements made by Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis concerning the dual role currently held by Police Chief Carl John as both Chief of Police and Acting Secretary General within the Ministry of Justice, the NAPB Police Union said on Monday in a media statement.

“NAPB-Sint Maarten emphasizes that Chief John did not appoint himself to this dual function. Any concerns, questions, or criticisms regarding this arrangement should therefore be properly directed to the competent authority responsible for such appointments, namely the Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling.

“It is important to maintain clarity in public discourse and ensure that accountability is placed where it rightfully belongs. The structure and temporary assignments within the Ministry of Justice fall under the jurisdiction and responsibility of the Minister, and not the individual officer tasked with executing those duties.

“The NAPB Police Union continues to support the integrity and professionalism of the police force and its leadership. We urge all public officials to approach this matter with fairness, accuracy, and respect for institutional processes.

“The Union remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its members while upholding public trust in law enforcement,” the NAPB Police Union statement concludes.