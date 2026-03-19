NAPB- Sint Maarten calls on Minister of VROMI to Address Dangerous Road Conditions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The President of the NAPB- Sint Maarten, Marcus Pantophlet, is urgently calling on the Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure to take immediate and decisive action to address the deteriorating road conditions around Sint Maarten.

On March 19, 2026, at approximately 9:20 AM, Patrols were dispatched to respond to a robbery in progress. A patrol consisting of three police officers, while responding to the robbery, were involved in a serious traffic accident on Sucker Garden Road. Preliminary information indicates that a large and hazardous pothole in the roadway may have been one of the contributing factors leading to this incident.

These officers were executing their sworn duty — responding swiftly to protect life and property — when they were placed in grave danger due to unsafe infrastructure. The severity of the accident underscores the very real risks our officers face daily, not only from criminal elements but also from preventable environmental hazards such as poorly maintained roads.

It is nothing short of alarming that while responding to an emergency call, three dedicated officers could have lost their lives because of infrastructure deficiencies. This situation is unacceptable.

NAPB-Sint Maarten stresses that safe and properly maintained roads are not a luxury — they are a fundamental necessity for public safety. Police officers, ambulance personnel, firefighters, and citizens alike depend on reliable infrastructure to carry out their responsibilities and daily activities safely.

We therefore strongly urge the Ministry to:

Conduct an immediate inspection of Sucker Garden Road and other high-risk areas;

Prioritize urgent repairs of hazardous potholes and road damage;

Implement a structured and transparent road maintenance plan;

Ensure ongoing monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Public safety is a shared responsibility. Our officers must be able to respond to emergencies without fearing that the very roads they travel may become life-threatening obstacles.

NAPB- Sint Maarten stands firmly in support of the officers involved and calls on the Government of Sint Maarten to treat this matter with the seriousness it demands. We will continue to advocate for safer working conditions for all law enforcement personnel and for the protection of the wider community.