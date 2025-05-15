NAPB Sint Maarten Raises Alarms Over Officer Safety After Prison Riot Response | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — NAPB-Sint Maarten is expressing grave concern following the recent deployment of police officers to a violent prison riot at the Point Blanche Prison without confirmation of valid insurance coverage.

On Wednesday 14th 2025, dozens of KPSM officers, on & off duty, were urgently dispatched to respond to a large-scale disturbance inside Point Blanche Prison. While the officers acted with professionalism and courage, placing themselves in direct danger to protect lives and restore order, it has since come to light that they may not have had valid insurance coverage at the time of deployment.

“This is unacceptable,” said Marcus Pantophlet, President of the NAPB-Sint Maarten. “Our officers risk their lives every day to protect the Community of Sint Maarten. Sending them into a volatile situation like a prison riot without the basic safety net of insurance is not only irresponsible, it's a betrayal of their service and sacrifice.”

NAPB- Sint Maarten is calling for immediate action with respect to this oversight and is demanding assurances from the Ministry of Justice that all officers will be covered under comprehensive insurance policies before being sent into high-risk situations in the near future.

“We expect — and demand — that officer welfare be a top priority,” said Pantophlet. “No officer should ever have to question whether their health, livelihood, or family’s security will be protected if they are injured in the line of duty.”

NAPB- Sint Maarten would also like to take this time to commend all of their members to who assisted in ensuring that order was restored to the Point Blanche Prison.

NAPB- Sint Maarten urges the administration to take swift corrective action, including reviewing all current insurance protocols, notifying affected officers, and ensuring no future deployments occur without proper coverage.