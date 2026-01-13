NAPB Sint Maarten Raises serious concern on Minister’s Statement on Placement Process | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Union, NAPB- Sint Maarten, raises serious concerns on the recent statement by the Minister of Justice claiming that Phase One of the placement process has been finalized, the union said on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in a statement. This assertion is misleading and does not reflect the reality faced by Justice personnel, the union added.

“Numerous union members are still awaiting their national decrees, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and administrative limbo.

“Equally alarming is the continued failure to provide insurance coverage for justice personnel who work tirelessly, often around the clock, to protect public safety.

“Of recent, Police Officers are currently tasked performing controls geared to curb crimes involving firearms and are expected to carry out high-risk duties without basic protections, a situation the Union deems unacceptable and reckless,” the union statement says.

The Police Union demands immediate action from the relevant authorities and stakeholders. The issuance of all outstanding national decrees and the provision of full insurance coverage for justice personnel must be treated as urgent priorities.

Continued delays not only endanger officers’ lives and livelihoods but also undermine morale, trust, and the effective administration of justice.

The Union will not remain silent while its members are exposed to risk and uncertainty, and it reserves the right to pursue all appropriate measures until these issues are fully and transparently resolved, the NAPB- Sint Maarten Union said in a press statement on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.