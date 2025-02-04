NAPB: Sint Maarten Strongly Opposes Sexual Misconduct in the Workplace! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – NAPB-Sint Maarten is issuing this press release to state, in its entirety, that it stands firmly against any form of sexual misconduct, harassment, or inappropriate behavior within the workplace. The actions of any individual officer that violate the trust and safety of others, particularly through sexual misconduct, are completely unacceptable.

In light of a recent article concerning a case of sexual misconduct within KPSM (Ed. Sint Maarten Police Force) published via social media as well as a well-known media house, NAPB- Sint Maarten’s president, Marcus Pantophlet stated the following:

“Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of conduct, and any violation of those standards, especially those that involve sexual misconduct undermines the integrity of the entire profession and harms the victims, our colleagues, and the communities we serve. NAPB-Sint Maarten maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct, harassment, or abuse of power. We strongly believe that any allegations of sexual misconduct, that a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation should be started and, in the same light, allowed the investigative process to take its course.”

NAPB- Sint Maarten encourages an environment where individuals feel safe to come forward without fear of retaliation or victimization. It is essential that victims have access to support services and resources to aid in their healing and recovery. In addition, NAPB- Sint Maarten calls for ongoing, mandatory training that focus on creating an environment free from harassment, fostering respect in the workplace, and ensuring that everyone understands the importance of consent, boundaries, and professional conduct. This would help to ensure a safer, more respectful work environment for all.

In closing, NAPB- Sint Maarten stands with those who have been affected directly and indirectly by sexual misconduct and pledge to do everything in our power to help eradicate this behavior from our ranks.