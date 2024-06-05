Nation Urged to Conserve Energy. Govt/GEBE Looking to Secure Mobile Generators | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Acting Prime Minister Veronica Jansen Webster made a national address on Wednesday related to the situation with NV GEBE currently confronting the country.

Acting Prime Minister Jansen Webster: “Good Day, Residents and Visitors of St. Maarten,

“As you are aware, GEBE was affected by a devastating fire last Sunday, June 2, 2024. This unfortunate incident rendered two more engines inoperable.

“On Sunday evening, I informed the community about the gravity of our situation and the energy crisis in which we find ourselves: our sole electricity provider is currently unable to generate the power required to supply everyone.

“In response, a crisis team meeting was urgently convened with representatives from the Netherlands, Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten. Initially, we believed we could secure sufficient mobile generators from our sister islands. Regrettably, this was not the case. The quantities needed to mitigate our crisis and halt the relentless load shedding are not available.

“However, we are not deterred. The government, in collaboration with GEBE's management, is actively exploring alternative sources to acquire mobile generation units. A swift, short-term plan is being finalized to ensure these units are delivered and operational as quickly as possible, aiming to restore normalcy to our island.

“In the meantime, we earnestly ask for your patience and cooperation. We urge everyone to conserve energy wherever possible.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the business community for their invaluable support in operating their backup energy systems, allowing GEBE to distribute power to more customers. We also commend the relentless efforts of the workers who are tirelessly striving to sustain energy production.

“Rest assured, this government is committed to keeping you informed about this critical situation. As soon as we receive more updates on this situation, we will inform you. Thank you for your attention, and may God continue to bless St. Maarten.”