National Alliance Set to Secure Future Stability in Snap Elections | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Alliance (NA) is prepared to enter the upcoming snap election with overwhelming support within the party for Leader and Member of Parliament, Silveria Jacobs. Although the recent elections on January 11th were not anticipated to be followed by another so soon, the NA and the people of St. Maarten are ready to reaffirm their commitment to progress and stability.

Under the unwavering leadership of MP and former Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, the NA has achieved extraordinary stability over the past four years. This period of steadfast governance has been marked by diligent internal deliberations and effective coordination within the Kingdom. MP Jacobs and her team have skillfully steered the government through significant challenges, maintaining stability despite parliamentary upheavals that saw several members withdraw their support and join the fragmented 2x4 government.

In the face of the most challenging times, including recovery from devastating hurricanes and navigating the global pandemic-induced economic downturn, the NA has been a symbol of resilience and competent governance. The NA has secured much-needed financial stability for St. Maarten, setting the stage for continued growth under robust leadership and the collective will of our people. The progress we have achieved ensures that St. Maarten is now better equipped to meet the needs of its citizens.

The instability within the 2x4 coalition in Parliament was apparent from the start, characterized by obvious divisions and internal discord. Any assertions that the NA orchestrated this division are unfounded and absurd. Weekly discussions with opposition members highlighted the persistent lack of alignment and unity within the 2x4 well before a government could be sworn in. When one member left, citing unsustainability, the NA chose to intervene to prevent further deadlock and instability.

The NA has consistently demonstrated stability, integrity, and a commitment to the well-being of St. Maarten through our words and actions. We are ready to collaborate with all political parties to ensure continued stability and sustainable development for our cherished island nation.

The upcoming snap election presents an opportunity for the people to reaffirm their trust in a party that has consistently put their interests first. The NA stands ready to guide St. Maarten towards a future of ongoing progress and prosperity.