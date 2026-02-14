National Detectives Investigating Police-involved shooting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Detectives (Landsrecherche) are investigating the police-involved shooting that occurred on St. Peters Road on the evening of February 13, 2026.

As previously reported by the Police Force of Sint Maarten, officers responded at approximately 9:00pm to multiple reports of a man walking along the road while carrying a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was in possession of a weapon. During the interaction that followed, shots were fired by police. The suspect was struck and later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Prosecutor’s Office is aware of the public reaction and concerns expressed in the community following this incident. The loss of life in any circumstance has a profound impact, on families, on officers involved, and on the wider community.

In Sint Maarten, any incident involving the use of a police firearm is automatically subject to an investigation. The National Detectives are responsible for establishing the facts, gathering forensic evidence, hearing witnesses, and reviewing all available material.

The Prosecutor supervises this process to ensure that the investigation is objective, transparent, and in accordance with the law.

At this stage, the investigation remains ongoing and no further details can be shared at this time.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests the community to allow the investigative process to take its course.