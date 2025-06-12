National Detectives looking into physical altercation video | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Detectives (Landsrecherche) are investigating a video re-circulating on social media showing an individual believed to be a Member of Parliament and others involved in a physical altercation.

The investigation was launched in April 2025 when the video was first circulated online.

The investigation is ongoing and no further comments will be made at the juncture.

The National Detectives specialise in investigating criminal activities within the government, with a particular focus on civil servants.