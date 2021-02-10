National Institute of Arts Youth Orchestra performs at the Walter Plantz Square | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Affectionately called the National Institute of the Arts (NIA) “YO” will be launching its first community concert for 2021 upcoming Saturday February 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Walter Plantz Square in Philipsburg.

YO will be featuring youngsters from ages 8 – 18 on all traditional orchestra instruments for an hour-long rendition of their repertoire accumulated in their two years of existence. YO was established in March of 2019, the first ever Youth Orchestra in St. Maarten, with the help of the Dutch Disaster Fund.

Presently YO enjoys the partial support of the Samenwerkende Fondsen. The general public is invited to attend, parents are encouraged to bring their kids for an amazing musical experience ranging from the classics to ‘we own’ Carnival tune.

Teachers will be on site to support the ensemble and answer any questions and inquiries. This is a beautiful introduction to the Youth Orchestra in anticipation of the annual audition to be held on March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the headquarters of “YO” at NIA, John Larmonie Center, Longwall Road #20.